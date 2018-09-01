Man in court over 'murder' of ex-partner and her mother

Janbaz Tarin appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after he was arrested.

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his ex-partner and her mother at home.

Janbaz Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, is accused of killing Raneem Oudeh, 22, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem.

Both died of stab wounds outside mother-of-six Ms Saleem's house in Northdown Road, Solihull, West Midlands, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Tarin, who was married to Ms Oudeh under Islamic law, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Aaron Chown/PA

Wearing grey joggers and a sweatshirt and flanked by three dock officers, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on Tuesday.