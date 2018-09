Woman stabbed in chest in London as screams heard

Two men were spotted with a blade on Caledonian Road in Islington on Saturday.

Islington: Street cordoned off by police.

A witness said he heard a young woman screaming during a stabbing on a busy street in a daylight attack.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he saw two men with a blade on Caledonian Road in Islington, north London.

"Two of them attacked one and basically they got stabbed pretty badly," he added.

"I thought the woman was just screaming I didn't realise she was hurt."

Police: A man has been arrested. David Mirzoeff/PA

The victim, in her 20s, is believed to have been stabbed in the chest.

Part of the street was in lockdown with cordons in place and traffic diverted following the attack at around 10.20am on Saturday.

Piles of clothes could be seen lying on the ground outside a parade of shops and cafes.

There was a trail of what appeared to be blood splatters along the pavement.

Cordon: Part of the street is in lockdown. David Mirzoeff/PA

A man, who has not been identified, has been arrested and is being held by Metropolitan Police officers on suspicion of attempted murder.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 10.16am, there were a number of calls to us reporting a stabbing incident.

"We sent a number of vehicles and our first ambulance arrived on the scene at 10.24am."

