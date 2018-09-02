The Specials singer ‘devastated’ after grandson's death

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing incident.

The Specials singer Neville Staple has spoken of the "heartbreaking loss" of his grandson who was stabbed to death aged 21.

Fidel, son of Mr Staple's daughter Melanie, was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Coventry in the early hours of Saturday.

He was found at the rear of Club M in Croft Road and later died in hospital, West Midlands Police said. A man has been arrested.

Mr Staple, vocalist in the Coventry ska band, wrote on Facebook: "We are truly devastated to announce the heartbreaking loss of my grandson Fidel (my daughter Melanie's son), who died today as a result of being attacked with a knife in the street.

"We want to thank the hospital staff & surgeons at UHCW University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, who battled all day to try & save him.

"My beautiful daughter Melanie & wife Christine Sugary, all the family and myself are still shocked by this tragedy, but would like to thank you all for the kindness & messages we have received."





Another man, aged 23, was found with stab injuries on Queen Victoria Road and remains in hospital.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, from the homicide unit, said: "Sadly another young man has lost his life in a knife attack.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this dreadful time.

"We are aware that numerous people who were at the club at the time could have witnessed what happened and I would urge them to contact us with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.