Cardiff woman charged with explosives offences after raid

ITV

Natalie Parsons, 51, faces two counts of making or possessing an explosive substance.

Police forensic officers enter a property in Cardiff.
Police forensic officers enter a property in Cardiff. PA

A woman has been charged with explosives offences after police raided a home in Cardiff.

Natalie Parsons, 51, faces two counts of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life and four counts of possession of terrorist documents.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

COURTS Cardiff
COURTS Cardiff PA Graphics

Officers allegedly found triacetone triperoxide (TATP) in the fridge at a house in the Ely area of Cardiff when they raided it on Wednesday.

Another explosive substance, hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD), was allegedly discovered in the garden shed.

Edward John Harris was previously arrested and charged with four offences of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

He is also charged with four terror offences relating to manuals on how to make and use explosives, including one entitled The Improvised Munitions Handbook.

Police guard the property in Ely
Police guard the property in Ely Ben Birchall/PA

The 27-year-old, of Archer Crescent, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody until September 27 when he will appear at the Old Bailey.

Counter-terror police said there is no evidence of a specific terrorist threat against the Welsh capital.

Detective Superintendent Jim Hall, the head of the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "Our investigation continues but we must stress that there is no evidence to suggest any specific terrorist threat against Cardiff or that people in Cardiff are at any greater risk, however we would remind people to remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the police."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.