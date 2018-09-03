Baby born weighing same as can of Coke defies the odds

Tiny tot Theo Taylor had around a 25% chance of survival after being born at just 26 weeks

Theo Taylor weighed the same as a can of Coke at birth, making him the UK's smallest baby boy. SWNS

Britain's smallest baby boy ever born, who weighed the same as a can of Coke at birth, has finally gone home from hospital.

Doctors noticed that tiny tot Theo Taylor was smaller than expected when his mother was 19-weeks pregnant, and even offered 24-year-old Katie Rhodes a termination the day before he was born.

His proud parents have called him "a little fighter" after he underwent an operation to remove a hernia and spent months under observation in hospital.

Medics expected him to be 100g heavier at 450g which is still below the 'ideal' 500g. SWNS

After being told to "expect the worse", doctors performed an emergency caesarean on Ms Rhodes at just 26 weeks and little Theo was born weighing only 350g.

Baby Theo was born in March, three days after mum-to-be Katie was hospitalised for pre-eclampsia.

Although doctors were prepared for Theo to be tiny, he was 100g lighter than medics expected with around a 25% chance of survival and just a seven percent chance of survival without moderate to severe brain damage.

For just a few seconds after his birth, parents Ms Rhodes and Jay Taylor were allowed to touch baby Theo before he was put on a breathing machine.

Theo spent around four months in hospital before his family could take him home. SWNS.com

Ms Rhodes, from Durham, described her son as "a little fighter.

"Before he was born, it was really hard hearing all the time that he wasn't going to make it, and even when he was born that we might not get to take him home."

New father Jay, a delivery driver, added: "I had never ever seen a baby that small - I didn't know babies could be that small.

"I kept saying to Katie that everything would be ok and he would be fine, but it wasn't until I saw him that I realised how serious things were.

"He was smaller than my hand and much smaller than they even thought he would be, but doctors said he didn't have any of the usual complications premature babies have."

Theo's family are now raising money for premature babies and their families at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary. SWNS

Now six-months-old, the little fighter is home with his proud parents and older brother.

Although he is still on nasal oxygen to help with his breathing, he is not expected to suffer any health problems after his premature arrival.

Following Theo's arrival at home, his mother said it already "feels like he has been with us for much longer than six months.

"It's weird to think that he was the smallest baby ever as he is so much bigger than he was and is doing so well now."

The previous record for the smallest baby boy born in the UK was Frankie Thompson, born in September last year at St Peter's Hospital in Surrey, who was 20g heavier than Theo at 370g.

Theo's family is raising money for Tiny Lives, a charity that helps to care for premature babies and their families at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

