London primary school damaged by fire on eve of new term

London Fire Brigade said there were no reported injuries following the blaze in Dagenham.

Firefighters attend a blaze at Roding Primary School in Dagenham, east London. PA

A huge fire which tore through a primary school in east London a day before pupils are due to return from their summer break has been brought under control, emergency services said.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was "too soon to speculate" what might have caused the blaze at Roding Primary School in Dagenham.

A large part of the single-storey structure has been damaged, although there are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters at Roding Primary School in Hewett Road, Dagenham, east London Stefan Rousseau/PA

London Fire Brigade station manager Rod Wainwright said 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 5am on Tuesday.

He said: "Flames could be seen from some distance away and crews were faced with a serious blaze when they arrived on the scene.

"They worked very hard to bring the fire under control but, given the intensity of the fire, there is unfortunately significant damage to the school.

"It is unfortunate timing that this fire has occurred just before the start of term.

"It is too soon to speculate on the cause of the fire but, as soon as they're able to, fire investigators will enter the site to start their work."

A message on the school's website said the Hewett Road building would be closed until at least Wednesday - which was due to be the start of the autumn term.

Fire crews are expected to be at the scene for the rest of the day.

