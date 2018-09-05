Man’s wallet stolen as he suffers heart attack in Sussex

The 66-year-old was treated by paramedics but later died.

A man's wallet has been stolen while he was in the throes of a fatal heart attack.

The 66-year-old was in cardiac arrest at Hastings station in East Sussex on August 28 when his wallet was taken, British Transport Police said.

He was treated by paramedics but later died.

Officers have released a photograph of a man they believe may have information that can assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man should call BTP on 0800 405040, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

