  • STV
  • MySTV

Belfast Primark fire cordon to remain for four months

ITV

Fourteen businesses are unable to trade as they are within a safety exclusion zone.

Flames and thick black smoke engulfed the five-storey historic Bank Buildings.
Flames and thick black smoke engulfed the five-storey historic Bank Buildings. PA

Part of Belfast city centre could be cordoned off for at least four months following the Primark shop fire, the city's Lord Mayor said.

Fourteen businesses are unable to trade as they are within a safety exclusion zone established amid fears the blackened structure could collapse.

There will be no through access for pedestrians down the main shopping street, Royal Avenue, and signs will be erected, Belfast City Council added.

Last week, flames and thick black smoke engulfed the five-storey historic Bank Buildings which housed Primark.

More than 100 firefighters battled the major blaze for more than three days as it ripped through the building on Castle Street.

Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey said engineers would assess the site and consider bracing the badly damaged shell, then determine if its facade can be saved.

She added: "While it is imperative that the safety cordon remains, we recognise it is having a serious impact - not just on the traders within the cordon, but for those in the immediate area who are suffering due to a reduction in footfall."

The area within the cordon will be inaccessible until next year, meaning it will be out of bounds throughout the busy pre-Christmas shopping season when many businesses earn enough to sustain them through leaner times.

Deirdre Hargey at the scene
Deirdre Hargey at the scene Liam McBurney/PA

The council will be implementing measures to help struggling firms.

The mayor added: "As well as erecting signage to encourage and direct footfall, council along with other agencies and government departments are working together to find alternative premises for businesses and arranging initiatives for affected traders to provide advice in respect of rates and employability."

Belfast City Council and its partners are also planning a campaign aimed at sustaining visitors to the city and supporting retailers over the next four months.

Primark customers and staff were evacuated from the building last week after smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.

Flames reaching at least 50ft were visible across Belfast's skyline.

A safety cordon around the former Primark store in Belfast will be maintained for four months
A safety cordon around the former Primark store in Belfast will be maintained for four months Liam McBurney/PA

The historic clock at the top of the building was engulfed in flames before the fire spread from the roof to the floor below.

Parts of the roof then collapsed as thick black smoke and fire ripped through the rest of the flagship store.

The building has survived bombs and fires throughout its long history in the city.

It was undergoing a £30 million refurbishment and there was a recent recruitment announcement that the company was seeking to hire 100 additional staff.

A senior fire officer described it as one of the biggest blazes they had battled in a number of years, but no-one was injured.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.