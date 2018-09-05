Britain's ugliest building: Winner of Carbuncle Cup 2018

The award no building or architect wants goes to town centre regeneration project in Stockport.

Redrock Stockport has a car park across a 75,000 ft² of space.

Redrock Stockport, a leisure complex which cost a whopping £45m has been named Britain's ugliest building of 2018.

The structure, just south of Manchester includes a ten-screen cinema, restaurants, bars, retail and a 340 space multi-storey car park across 75,000 ft² of space.

The complex faced some fierce eyesore competition from various building structures.

The original nominator slated it as "one of the most horrendous architectural responses ever conceived for Greater Manchester."

The Carbuncle Cup was established by Building Design (BD) in 2006 as a light-hearted way of drawing attention to a serious problem - the bad architecture blighting the country's town and cities.

Redrock hits rock bottom by winning the Carbuncle Cup.

The judges, chaired by BD's editor Thomas Lane, took readers' comments into account during the judging process.

These included: "Absolute monstrosity. I've seen better-looking prisons."

The building was designed by BDP for the local council and is part of a wider £1 billion regeneration project for the community - but judges said the shed-like building "ridiculed" the town centre.

One judge even went as far in saying: "You feel sorry for the people of Stockport."

The finalists of Britain's ugliest buildings.

Each year readers of Building Design are invited to nominate the new buildings they hate the most.

Some of the unwilling winners have included:

The Strata Tower in south London’s Elephant and Castle

The renovation of the Cutty Sark

Student flats in north London

A large apartment block incorporating a Tesco’s in Woolwich

Liverpool’s ferry terminal

The Walkie Talkie office building in the City of London

A residential building in London’s Docklands

