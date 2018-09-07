London Fashion Week designers not to feature real fur

Singer Paloma Faith said she was ‘overwhelmed and elated’ at the news.

London Fashion Week designers have said there will be no real fur used. PA

London Fashion Week will not feature real fur in any of its shows.

This momentous step comes as it is thought to be the first main fashion week to go fur-free.

The British Fashion Council said it had carried out a survey among all of the designers involved in fashion week, which runs from September 14.

It said the results "reflect a cultural change based on ideals and choices" by designers, big brands and consumers.

Singer Paloma Faith, a long-time anti-fur campaigner, said she was "overwhelmed and elated" at the news.

She said on Twitter: "I am so overwhelmed and elated that fur has been banned from london fashion week! Progress!"

It comes after luxury fashion house Burberry announced it will no longer use real fur.

The British brand said there will be no real fur in its collection presented in London later this month, adding that it will phase out existing fur products.

Many animal rights organisations have praised Burberry's movement including Peta, who deemed this as a "breaking victory".

Peta said: "Burberry's decision is a sign of the times - no animal deserves to be caged and electrocuted or bludgeoned to death for their fur."

Jimmy Choo will also go totally fur free by the end of 2018. PA

Burberry is not the first designer to go fur-free as many of the prestige fashion houses including Michael Kors and Gucci have pledged to go fur-free in a bid to help the environment and tackle animal cruelty.

The use of real fur by Burberry has been restricted for many years to rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon.

These and angora will be banned from future Burberry collections.

Burberry's showcase on September 17 will be the debut collection for the brand's new chief creative officer, former Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci.

