Are £18-an-hour nap pods the future for exhausted workers?

Office workers and tourists pay to rest in one of the 40sqft rooms at Pop and Rest in Shoreditch.

Pop and Rest in London's Shoreditch. Pop&Rest

Sleep-deprived Londoners can now have a restorative kip during the working day thanks to a new nap bar.

Exhausted office workers and tourists pay £18 an hour to rest in one of the 40 sq ft rooms at Pop and Rest in Shoreditch.

According to co-founder Mauricio Villamizar, people spend on average an hour and a half.

He told ITV News: "In a big city like London, they are working longer hours, they are commuting longer distances, so this place is a good stopover for them."

For many people it is simply a place to rest away from the bustle of the city, while others take the opportunity to catch up on much needed shuteye.

One regular user, new dad Thiago, told ITV News he uses it grab 40 winks before meetings, especially if his 20-month-old daughter has kept him awake the night before.

An eyemask is provided in each pod. ITV News

But experts warn they are no substitute for a good night's sleep.

Dr Irshaad Ebrahim, Medical Director at the London Sleep Centre, told ITV News: "It gives you an opportunity for a 20 minute, 30 minute nap, which is usually quite refreshing.

"We get some deep sleep and feel more refreshed after that and able to have more energy during the day.

"The downside of this, of course, is that our fundamental behaviour that is encouraging us to be sleep deprived is not being addressed."

But for those of us who struggle to get those mythical eight hours sleep a night, a nap pod is a dream come true.