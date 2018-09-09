  • STV
Scarecrows draw in the crowds at annual festival

ITV

Worzle Gummidge would be proud at the creations on display at the 21st Harpole Scarecrow Festival.

A Greatest Showman themed scarecrow on display Harpole Villiage in Northampton, as they host the 21st annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival
A Greatest Showman themed scarecrow on display Harpole Villiage in Northampton, as they host the 21st annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival Aaron Chown/PA

People have flocked to the village of Harpole in Northamptonshire to admire this year's entries to its annual scarecrow competition.

Far from looking like they had been dragged through a hedge backwards, residents had gone futuristic, Disney and even Hollywood for creations that were anything but scruffy.

One entry channelled Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman for their scarecrow, complete with top hat and cane.

Elsewhere, an enormous Winnie the Pooh made of hay bales got the thumbs up from one young visitor.

A Winnie the Pooh scarecrow charms visitors to the annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival
A Winnie the Pooh scarecrow charms visitors to the annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival Aaron Chown/PA

Captain Jack Sparrow looks like he has had a bit too much rum as he rows to the Black Pearl in a paddling pool.

A Captain Jack Sparrow scarecrow is all at sea in a paddling pool
A Captain Jack Sparrow scarecrow is all at sea in a paddling pool Aaron Chown/PA

Not sure if it passes as a scarecrow, but this huge Star Wars AT-AT would certainly scare the birds away.

A Star Wars AT-AT scarecrow at the 21st annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival
A Star Wars AT-AT scarecrow at the 21st annual Harpole Scarecrow Festival Aaron Chown/PA

Meanwhile, this mechanic scarecrow is keeping busy under the bonnet of a Mini - although straw and petrol could be a dangerous combination.

A mechanic scarecrow fixing an engine
A mechanic scarecrow fixing an engine Aaron Chown/PA

This lady scarecrow is sticking to her agricultural roots dressed as a member of the Women's Land Army from the Second World War.

A women’s land army scarecrow on display at Harpole
A women’s land army scarecrow on display at Harpole Aaron Chown/PA

