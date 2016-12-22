Three held over station brawl after Motherwell v Celtic match

A 17-year-old suffered facial injuries after a number of fans were involved in disorder.

Fir Park: Motherwell lost the home match against Celtic. SNS

A man and two teenagers have been arrested over a fight outside a railway station after a Motherwell v Celtic match.

Police launched an investigation into the disturbance at Motherwell station at the start of December.

A number of fans "engaged in disorder" after the Scottish Premier League match and a 17-year-old man was left with facial injuries.

Officers have now arrested a 26-year-old man from South Queensferry and two teenagers aged 15 and 17 from Holytown and Kirkintilloch.

A report has been sent to prosecutors. The match finished 4-3 to Celtic.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "Immediately after the Motherwell v Celtic football match on December 3, 2016, a small number of fans engaged in disorder near to Motherwell train station during which a 17-year-old youth sustained facial injuries.

"Following an investigation to identify those responsible for the disorder, a 26 year old man from South Queensferry, a 17-year-old man from Kirkintilloch and a 15-year-old youth from Holytown were arrested and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

"We are keen to stress that we do not believe those arrested to be representative of the vast majority of genuine football fans that follow their teams without incident, however, we will not tolerate disorder on our streets."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.