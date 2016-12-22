Craig Whyte pleads not guilty to Rangers takeover charges

The former owner of the Ibrox club entered plea for the first time, with trial date set for April.

Craig Whyte: Trial could last up to six weeks (file pic). SWNS

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has pled not guilty to charges relating to his takeover of the club.

Whyte was not present for a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday but entered a not guilty plea for the first time through his lawyer.

The case, which has now been provisionally scheduled to go to trial in April, is expected to last up to six weeks.

Advocate Allan Macleod, who was acting for Whyte in the absence of Donald Findlay QC, entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client to two charges.

The 45-year-old faces one charge of fraud and a second allegation under the Companies Act.

The first accusation claims Whyte obtained a "majority and controlling stake" in Rangers "by fraud".

The charge dates between May 2010 and May 2011, listing various locations including Ibrox Stadium, Murray Park and addresses meantime unknown" in Monaco and France.

It is said Whyte and his representatives pretended to then-Rangers owner Sir David Murray and others that "funds were available" to make all stipulated payments.

The second charge under the Companies Act centres on an £18m payment in connection with the takeover.

Alex Prentice QC is heading the prosecution team in the case. Whyte's bail was continued meantime and another pre-trial hearing has been set for February.

