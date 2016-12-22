  • STV
Celtic raise £220,000 for good causes through Christmas Appeal

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

Supporters, players and staff helped raise cash for local families and charities across UK.

Celtic: Club's foundation says this year's appeal was most successful yet.
Celtic: Club's foundation says this year's appeal was most successful yet. SNS

Celtic raised more than £220,000 for good causes through its latest Christmas Appeal.

The club's charitable arm, Celtic FC Foundation, announced on Thursday that this year's appeal was the most successful yet.

The cash was raised over the last two months through the collective effort of supporters, the manager, players, directors, trustees, partners and sponsors.

A total of £78,000 was donated to local families with children; £5000 to local OAPs; £45,000 to children's charities; £45,000 to Women's Aid charities, and £17,000 to homeless people and refugees.

The money was raised through direct donations as well as four main fundraisers.

The Celtic sleep-out on Saturday, November 12, raised £80,000; the Ghirls for Good ladies event raised £15,000; the inaugural Founding Fathers' Fast on Sunday raised £2000, and the annual bucket collection raised £13,000.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Celtic FC Foundation's Christmas Appeal resonates so closely with the origins of our club and supporters should be rightly proud of their magnificent efforts once again in delivering such a fantastic total.

"It's wonderful to see so many individuals and groups joining forces to help those who are struggling at Christmas time.

"That unique sense of unity and purpose within the Celtic family is extraordinary and it is something we are so proud of."

Tony Hamilton, Celtic FC Foundation chief executive, said: "I don't even know where to begin. The generosity displayed in the last couple of months has been nothing short of miraculous. Absolutely astounding.

"Thanks to our supporters and volunteers, many lives across the UK and Ireland will be better this Christmas. The Christmas Appeal sits at the very heart of our being.

"On behalf of everyone connected with Celtic FC Foundation, thank you for helping us to raise more than the roof this Christmas. I hope everyone has a very happy and peaceful time over the festive period."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.