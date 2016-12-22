BHS store to become cinema complex at St Enoch Centre

Nine-screen cinema and restaurants are given go-ahead by Glasgow planning bosses.

BHS: Former store at St Enoch Centre to be redeveloped. 2016 Google

A former BHS store is to become a cinema after a major redevelopment was approved.

Council planning officials in Glasgow received an application this summer for a revamp of a section of the St Enoch Centre.

The application to transform a former BHS store in the eastern end of the shopping centre into a nine-screen cinema and restaurants has now been given the go ahead.

Blackstone, the owner of the centre, has commissioned Benoy to draft designs for project that is set to open up a section of St Enoch which is underused.

The company is understood to be in advanced talks with a cinema chain as well as food outlets in preparation for work beginning on the 90,000sq ft corner of the shopping centre.

Paul Bailey, director of retail developer Sovereign Centros, said: "The provision of a complete leisure destination, all under one roof with adjacent car parking, will be unique for Glasgow city centre and will further boost St Enoch's rapidly enhancing reputation.



"We are very well advanced in discussions with an international cinema brand as well as numerous household restaurants."

Jon Lurie, managing director at Blackstone, said: "We are delighted to have secured this major planning consent for the regeneration of the east end of St Enoch.

"This consent represents a critical milestone in our strategy of upgrading St Enoch's to create an attractive destination for Glaswegians to shop, dine, and spend time with friends and family."

