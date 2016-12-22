  • STV
  • MySTV

Delivery driver fell asleep before killing mother in smash

STV

Stephen Clarke's van on to the hard shoulder of A74 in Lockerbie exactly two years ago.

Fatal crash: Clarke pleads guilty at the High Court in Glasgow (file pic).
Fatal crash: Clarke pleads guilty at the High Court in Glasgow (file pic). PA

A delivery driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a smash that killed a mother-of-four days before Christmas.

Stephen Clarke, 59, travelled more than 200 miles before ploughing into the car Farzana Kousar was in on the hard shoulder of the A74(M) motorway at Lockerbie.

He fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes Sprinter van, which drifted across the carriageways and killed the 39-year-old woman from Glasgow.

Mrs Kousar was getting out of the passenger door to check the car because the engine was overheating before the fatal collision.

She repeatedly said "I'm dying" while lying injured on the busy roadside.

Exactly two years on from the crash, Clarke, from Wednesbury in the West Midlands, pled guilty to causing the death of Mrs Kousar by driving dangerously on December 22, 2014.

The court heard self-employed Clarke was a courier with UK Express Logistics, subcontracted since August that year.

Advocate depute Bruce Erroch told the court Clarke left Coventry around 1.20am and stopped at Southwaite Services around 5am.

He was on his way to Glasgow when the collision happened on the motorway where Mrs Kousar was a passenger in a car parked on the hard shoulder.

She had opened the door of the car and was making her way out of the Toyota around 5.30am.

Just before her car stopped, another lorry driver, Frank Keiller, saw Clarke's van overtake him then "drift in to the middle lane" forcing him to brake.

Mr Erroch said: "The van drifted back out again and then into the hard shoulder."

Mr Keiller saw Clarke's van appear to "jolt" and accelerate during these manoeuvres, causing him to think the driver was asleep.

"Clarke accepts that he was indeed falling asleep at this point of his journey and that he had fallen asleep at the point of collision," Mr Erroch said.

Clarke's van veered fully into the hard shoulder and smacked into the Toyota, sending it into a spin before it came to rest in the middle lane.

Immediately after the crash, passers-by stopped to help and Craig Usher saw Mrs Kousar lying on the road.

The court heard the driver of the car was uninjured and Mrs Kousar was able to tell Mr Usher she had pain in her back and she was dying.

She lost consciousness and despite efforts by Mr Usher to save her, paramedics pronounced her dead at 6.11am.

Clarke told those nearby: "Oh God, what have I done? Is she dead? I didn't see the car."

He told police he was the driver of the van and said: "I don't think I was on the hard shoulder. I may have been. I hope not."

In March this year he was asked during a police interview if he had fallen asleep and said "I hope not. I don't think I did. I'm not going to say I didn't."

A post-mortem revealed Mrs Kousar's cause of death was chest injuries due to the collision.

Defence counsel Matthew Jackson said the working practices of the sub-contracting firm were investigated after a similar fatal crash near the same area took place a month earlier.

He said the investigation into that suggested fatigue had been a contributing factor.

Judge Lord Boyd deferred sentence until January 30 at the High Court in Edinburgh and continued Clarke's bail.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.