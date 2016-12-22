  • STV
Doctor who drugged and raped two women jailed for life

STV

Michael Lever, who abused his victims over a 20-year period, was described as a 'monster'.

Depraved: Michael Lever was jailed for life for his crimes.
Depraved: Michael Lever was jailed for life for his crimes. Lynne Cameron / PA Archive/PA Images

A doctor who raped and abused two women over a 20-year period has been handed a life sentence.

One of his victims told a jury of how Michael Lever was a "monster" while another recalled he threatened to kill her if he did not obey his demands.

The 47-year-old denied the crimes but was unanimously convicted in October last year.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, Lady Rae imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction and said he must serve a minimum four and a half years in jail.

The judge told Lever: "You have been described as controlling, abusive as well as sexually and physically violent.

"From the material I have read, you seem to have little understanding of the impact of your behaviour. You seem also to minimise it."

She concluded she was satisfied Lever was a "high risk offender".

The attacks took place between 1993 and 2013 in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr and the Borders.

The trial in Edinburgh heard Lever was "charming" to one victim when she first met him.

He later made her take drugs including amyl nitrate - known as poppers - as well as the aphrodisiac Spanish Fly.

She said the date rape drug GHB was also put in her drink.

The witness said: "When I woke up, it was the next day. I was naked and propped up against a sofa."

The jury heard how he put a pillowcase over the face of one of the women and ignored her screams throughout her ordeal.

The victim was discovered in a wardrobe naked with her arms tied, looking badly bruised and crying.

Lever, who has since been struck off by the General Medical Council, insisted the women had agreed to sex.

His QC Gary Allan told the hearing: "Dr Lever now says maybe they weren't consensual."

Lever was previously jailed for 15 months in 2013 after being found guilty of attacking members of his family.

He strangled his wife at hospital accommodation in Carluke, Lanarkshire, while she was pregnant in 1997 and 1998.

Lever was also convicted of attacking her son between July 2001 and March 2004 and his 16-year-old daughter between 2008 and 2010.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.