Paige Doherty's murderer due to appeal life sentence

John Leathem was jailed for 27 years after murdering the 15-year-old at his sandwich shop in March.

Appeal: Leathem stabbed Paige 61 times.

A murderer who killed schoolgirl Paige Doherty is due to appeal against his sentence at a hearing on Friday.

John Leathem was jailed for life with a minimum of 27 years in November after murdering the 15-year-old at his sandwich shop in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Paige's body was found nearby on March 21, two days after the attack. She had been stabbed 61 times.

Sentencing Leathem at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Rae described Paige as a "defenceless child" who was killed in a "savage and frenzied attack".

As Leathem was led away screams of "beast", "monster" and "rot in hell" were heard from the schoolgirl's family.

A month after he was jailed, Leatham was granted leave to appeal his prison sentence. He will now appear in front of judges to plead his case.

Upon learning of the appeal, Paige's family launched a campaign - #JusticeForPaige - in a bid to prevent Leathem's sentence being cut.

A statement on the campaign's Facebook page reads: "On October 12, 2016, Paige's killer pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison to serve a minimum of 27 years before being eligible for parole.

"It has been confirmed that Paige's killer has been accepted to have his appeal heard and this will be heard before the end of the year.

"There are absolutely no words to describe how Paige's family, friends and community feel. We know it is a busy time of year with the festive season.

"However, we will all get other Christmases - Paige was sadly denied of this, and every other Christmas and birthday there will ever be."

