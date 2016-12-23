Major house blaze tackled by firefighters for ten hours

The fire broke out in Kilmarnock on Friday at 2.20am with crew still on the scene at lunchtime.

Blaze: Crews responded to call in early hours of Friday. STV

Firefighters are battling a major blaze that ripped through a home in the early hours.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at 2.20am on Friday in Kilmarnock's Orchard Street and were still tackling the blaze into lunchtime.

Seven appliances, including a high-reach vehicle, have attended the incident. The Scottish Fire Service said the incident is ongoing.

Nearby Dean Street is currently closed while the emergency services remain at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were alerted to a fire at a property on Orchard Street in Kilmarnock at 2.22am on Friday, December 23.

"Seven appliances were sent to the scene and firefighters are still in attendance.

"No further details are available at this time."

