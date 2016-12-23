Concern growing for teenager who went missing after night out

Alasdair McVicar was last seen leaving friends in Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, on Wednesday.

Missing: Alasdair McVicar, 19, last seen in Dunoon.

Concerns are growing for a teenager who went missing after a night out.

Alasdair McVicar was last seen by friends at 2.40am on Wednesday in Argyll and Bute.

Police said the 19-year-old had told friends he was heading home after going out in Dunoon.

Sergeant David Hardie at Dunoon police office said: "This is completely out of character for Alasdair not to return home and as such his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

"Anyone who has seen Alasdair since 2.40am on Wednesday or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately."

Alasdair is described as 6ft 4in, of slim build, with hazel eyes and short dark hair.

At the time he was wearing black trousers, a black leather bomber jacket, a white Christmas jumper and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.