Search stepped up for woman who disappeared while walking dogs

Crystalla Dean, 52, went missing last week while walking her two pet dogs in Oban woodland.

Police searching for a woman missing for more than a week have been carrying out a stop and interview operation to find out more about her disappearance.

Crystalla Dean, 52, was last seen by her daughter at Longsdale Crescent in Oban, Argyll, at around 8pm on Thursday, December 15.

The missing woman has pet dogs and it is thought she was out walking them in a wooded area known locally as The Witches when she went missing.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for her safety particularly as severe weather approaches.

During the last week, extensive searches have been carried out involving Police Scotland's mountain rescue team, marine unit and helicopter.

Officers were assisted by partner agencies such as HM Coastguard and the local mountain rescue team but they have found no trace of the missing woman.

Police stopped and interviewed drivers and pedestrians in the area on Friday between 7am and 11am in the hope of jogging people's memories and finding out information which could lead to new lines of inquiry.

Chief inspector Marlene Baillie, at Oban Police Office, said: "As more time passes and especially with the severe weather heading this way, we are becoming increasing concerned for Crystalla's safety and well-being.

"I urge anyone who has the slightest bit of information that may help us locate her to contact police immediately via 101."

The missing woman is described as white, around 5ft 1in, of slim build with curly brown/grey hair. She is believed to be wearing a red top, jeans and boots.

Her dogs are medium sized collie/lurcher crosses described as being black and grey with a wiry coat while the other is brown and white with a short coat.

