Two held after five drivers stopped by 'bogus' police officers

Motorists pulled over by unmarked car in Glasgow and asked to hand over bank details.

Unmarked car: One driver was stopped on Stamperland Drive in Clarkston. 2016 Google

Two men have been arrested after drivers were stopped and had their bank details taken by alleged bogus police officers.

A number of motorists were pulled over this week by an unmarked car with blue flashing lights and asked to hand over personal details.

A total of five people were targeted on Wednesday and Thursday night in Giffnock and Newlands in the south side of Glasgow and Clarkston in East Renfrewshire.

One of the motorists handed over a bank card and allegedly had almost £500 wiped from their bank account.

A 20-year-old and 21-year-old man have both been arrested and are expected to appear in court in connection with the incident.

Police have also issued a warning to members of the public.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Two men, aged 20 and 21 years, have been arrested and are presently detained in police custody in connection with the alleged impersonation of police officers in the Newlands and Giffnock areas of Glasgow between midnight on December 21 and 1am on December 22.

"It is alleged that on five separate occasions, motorists were stopped by the two men in an unmarked car and asked for personal details. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

She added: "Police Scotland would advise members of the public that all genuine police officers carry a warrant card with their photograph and details on it.

"If you have any doubt about the authenticity of an officer take a note of their details and contact your local police office through 101.

"If you are signalled by an unmarked car to stop but you are not sure if the occupants are genuine, then drive to a place of safety such as a police station, petrol station and avoid anywhere remote."

