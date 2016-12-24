Public are warned not to approach absconded prisoner

Allan Strachan, who has ties to Springburn and Castlemilk, was on home leave.

Search: Strachan absconded from Castle Huntly.

Police have warned the public not to approach a man who has absconded from an open prison.

Allan Strachan, 34, breached the terms of his licence while on home leave from Castle Huntly, Dundee.

Strachan, who has connections to the Springburn and Castlemilk areas of Glasgow, was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday.

He is described as being 6ft 3in tall, of a stocky build, and is clean shaven with a bald head.

Police said anyone who sees him should not approach him and should contact officers on 101.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.