Man found dead following blaze which tore through flat

The body of a man, who is yet to be identified, was discovered as the flames were extinguished.

Flat: Engines were called out.

A man has died following a fire which broke out at a flat in Kilmarnock.

The blaze broke out in the town's Orchard Street early hours of Friday and continued until lunchtime.

On Saturday, police revealed a man's body had been found inside after the flames were extinguished. He is yet to be formally identified.

The fire is not thought to be suspicious and a joint investigation is under way by the police and fire service.

During the fire, seven engines, including a high-reach vehicle, were called to the scene.