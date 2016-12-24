Man found dead following blaze which tore through flat
The body of a man, who is yet to be identified, was discovered as the flames were extinguished.
A man has died following a fire which broke out at a flat in Kilmarnock.
The blaze broke out in the town's Orchard Street early hours of Friday and continued until lunchtime.
On Saturday, police revealed a man's body had been found inside after the flames were extinguished. He is yet to be formally identified.
The fire is not thought to be suspicious and a joint investigation is under way by the police and fire service.
During the fire, seven engines, including a high-reach vehicle, were called to the scene.