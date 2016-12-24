Missing elderly man found safe and well following search 

Charles Rose, a keen walker, was reported missing from Stewarton in East Ayrshire.

Found: Charles Rose

An elderly man who went missing in East Ayrshire has been found safe.

Charles Rose, 89, was reported missing after he was last seen in Stewarton, East Ayrshire on Wednesday around 9.30am.

Mr Rose, a keen walker, had sought advice from a member of staff at the Stewarton Area Centre on Townhouse Avenue Square.

A search was launched and on Saturday Police Scotland announced he had been found safe and well.