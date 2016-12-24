Man wearing 'Joker' mask steals money during knifepoint raid

A shop in Kilwinning was robbed at knifepoint by a man wearing a Joker mask.

Police: Officers are investigating Google 2016

A man wearing a "Joker" mask robbed a shop at knifepoint, police have said.

The man made off with a three-figure sum of money following the raid at the RS McColl on West Doura Court, Kilwinning.

Around 9.50pm on Friday, the man entered the shop and brandished a knife at two staff members before fleeing towards Whitehirst Park.

He had black woollen gloves covering his hands and was wearing a "Joker" mask in the style of the Batman films.

He was also wearing a black and grey coloured camouflage jacket with a hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and white Nike Air Max trainers.

The staff were not injured and there were no customers inside at the time.

Detective constable John Scott, from Saltcoats CID, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible.

"Two staff members were left in a state of shock following this incident and we are determined to trace the suspect with the help of the community.

"Officers are in the area today conducting door to door enquiries. We are also assessing opportunities to capture CCTV which will help us determine where the suspect fled after the incident.

"I would ask anyone with any information to get in contact. You may have witnessed the disturbance from outside or seen an individual fleeing the shop on foot shortly after. Please contact officers at Saltcoats via 101 with any information you have.

"Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously."