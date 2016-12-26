  • STV
Murder probe after man dies in 'violent' Christmas Day attack

A man died in hospital after being attacked in the early hours of Sunday in Glasgow.

A man has died after a "violent attack" in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the incident in which two men were attacked.

A 43-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

The incident took place in the city's Ashgill Road at around 4am, where the man was found with serious injuries.

A 50-year-old man was also injured in the attack, and his condition is described as 'stable'.

Officers are appealing for information from the local community and have carried out a number of enquiries in the local area including looking at CCTV.

Detective chief inspector Paul Livingstone urged the public to come forward and said the killed man's family had been left "shattered".

He said: "This was a violent attack on two men in the early hours of Christmas Day, which has sadly culminated in the death of a 43 year old man.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ashgill Road at the time of the incident to come forward. This area is highly residential, and I am confident that there will be people who may have heard the disturbance or who may have witnessed it that we haven't yet spoken to.

"I would urge these people to speak to police. A man has lost his life following a sustained attack on Christmas Day, and his family and friends have been left shattered.

"Understandably, local residents in the area will be shocked and concerned however I would like to take this opportunity to reassure them that we are working hard to identify who is responsible."

Anyone with information is urged to speak to officers at the Major Investigations teams via 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.