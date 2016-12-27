Teenager repeatedly punched and kicked in Boxing Day attack

A 19-year-old man was treated for facial injuries after being seriously assaulted in Ayr.

Ayr attack: Teen beaten near entrance of Nile Court.

A 19-year-old man was repeatedly punched and kicked by an unknown man in a Boxing Day attack in Ayr.

The teenager suffered facial injuries in the assault, which took place at around 2.55am near to the entrance of Nile Court, on High Street.

He was taken to Ayr Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with shoulder length bushy red hair. He was wearing a blue jacket with red and yellow stripes.



Detective constable Paul McRoberts said: "We are reviewing CCTV images to gain more information, however I am appealing to local people who may have been in the area, perhaps in or around Fury's nightclub, and may have information that could assist our enquiries to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Ayr CID on 101, or alternatively can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

