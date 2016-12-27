Man who died in violent Christmas Day attack named by police

Thomas Roberts, 43, was killed in a 'sustained attack' in the Saracen area of Glasgow.

A man who died after a "sustained attack" in the early hours of Christmas Day has been named by police officers.

Thomas Roberts, 43, was one of two men violently assaulted in the Saracen area of Glasgow.

The second man, aged 50, was injured and was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but has since been discharged.

Police Scotland said they were called to a disturbance in the back courts of residential Ashgill Road at about 4am on Sunday.

They found Mr Roberts with serious injuries and he was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Detective chief inspector Paul Livingstone described the murder as a "sustained attack".

He said: "My officers continue to speak to local residents in the area in an attempt to gather more information to establish the circumstances of this disturbing incident.

"I urge anyone who has even the slightest bit of information, and who has not already spoken to police, to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information is urged to speak to officers at the Major Investigations teams on 101.

Alternatively, calls can also be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

