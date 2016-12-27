  • STV
Man suffers facial injury in serious assault outside pub

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Officers believe 'some sort of weapon' was used in the attack outside Tannahills pub in Paisley.

Tannahills: Two men attacked outside Paisley pub.
Tannahills: Two men attacked outside Paisley pub. © 2016 Google

A man has suffered a facial injury after an assault outside a pub in Paisley on Boxing Day.

The 49-year-old victim was standing with another man, aged 24, outside Tannahills on Neilston Road at around 9.35pm when they became involved in an altercation with two men.

Police officers believe the victim was attacked with "some sort of weapon" and he was subsequently taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old did not need hospital treatment.

The suspects are described as both being around 5ft 8in tall, and one of them was balding and wearing a green jacket.

Detective constable Colin Leggat, from Paisley CID, said: "We believe the victim was assaulted with some sort of weapon and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"The two suspects were last seen making their way along Neilston Road towards Caplethill Road and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the attack or saw two men matching the above description in the area to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Paisley CID via 101, or alternatively to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.

