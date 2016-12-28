Suspect held over death of man after Christmas Day attack

Thomas Roberts, 43, died after alleged assault in the Lambhill area of Glasgow.

Arrest: Police detain man after death in the north of Glasgow. STV

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man after an attack outside flats on Christmas Day.

Thomas Roberts, 43, was one of two men allegedly violently assaulted in the Lambhill area of Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday.

The second man, aged 50, was injured and was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but has since been discharged.

Police Scotland said they were called to a disturbance in the back courts of residential Ashgill Road at about 4am on Sunday.

They found Mr Roberts with serious injuries and he was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that man has been arrested and is due in court in connection with the incident.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "A 35-year man has been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the death of Thomas Roberts, 43, of the Milton area of Glasgow.

"He is also being reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with an alleged assault on a 50-year-old man."