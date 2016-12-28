Woman suffers tirade of racial abuse by group of men on train

British Transport Police appeal for information after incident on train to Glasgow Central.

Racist abuse: Police hunt group of men after woman targeted on train. (file pic)

A woman was pelted with racial abuse by a group of men on a busy train.

British Transport Police officers are appealing for information after incident in South Lanarkshire on Friday, October 14.

The woman was travelling on the 5.36pm train from Wishaw to Glasgow Central when three men started taking pictures of her and shouted at her, calling her "white trash" and other names.

The men got off the train at Cambuslang and then made sexual gestures towards her, before leaving the station. They are described as being Asian, in their twenties and all around 5ft 8in tall.

One was of medium build and was wearing a black jacket, dark jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

Another was wearing blue jeans and the third man was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Investigating officer PC Victoria Graham said: "This incident happened on a packed commuter train and so I think there may have been a lot of people who witnessed the incident but may not have realised the distress it was causing the victim.

"She was very upset and distressed by what had happened and for someone to be made to feel like this is completely unacceptable. If anyone saw what happened, please do come forward and let us know."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.