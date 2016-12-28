Man charged with attempting to murder two-year-old boy

David McMullan, 32, is accused of trying to kill the toddler at a house in Cambuslang last week.

Sick kids: The two-year-old was rushed to hospital for treatment.

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a two-year-old boy at a house in South Lanarkshire.

Police said the toddler was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children with serious injuries just days before Christmas.

The alleged incident took place at a property on Dunlop Street, Cambuslang, on December 21.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested and detained in police custody.

David McMullan appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday accused of attempting to murder the boy.

McMullan, of Glasgow, is charged with assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

He made no plea of declaration and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again later this week.

A police spokeswoman said: "A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a two-year-old boy within a house at Dunlop Street, Cambuslang, on Wednesday, December 21."

