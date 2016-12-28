  • STV
Gunman jailed for double murder bid with sawn-off shotgun

James Allan admitted shooting two men as they walked down a lane in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

Double shooting: The attack took place in a lane in Hamilton.
Double shooting: The attack took place in a lane in Hamilton.

A man has been jailed for carrying out a double murder bid in broad daylight with a sawn-off shotgun.

James Allan shot Craig Burns and James McSorley as the pair walked through a lane in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, in June this year.

Mr Burns, 26, lost an eye as a result of the attack while his 27-year-old friend ended up with gun pellets in his brain.

The shooting was said to have been sparked by a feud between Allan's friends and Mr McSorley.

But a judge also heard claims Allan shot the duo after jibes were made about someone close to him being sexually assaulted.

The 31-year-old, who has a history of violence, pled guilty to two attempted murder charges at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC said Allan had accomplices but that "evidence points strongly" to him firing the sawn-off shotgun on June 27.

Mr McSorley was said to be the "intended target" with Mr Burns "simply in the wrong place" beside him that day.

The advocate depute added: "The background appears to be a feud between those with whom Allan was associated and another group including James McSorley."

The shooting occurred around 2.30pm when Mr Burns heard a voice before being struck in the face with the shotgun round.

Mr McSorley said he heard "a loud bang" and then felt a pain in the back of his head.

It was then they spotted Allan lurking nearby with his face covered.

The injured duo initially fled to a friend's home before Mr Burns was driven to hospital.

Mr Burns was found to have serious facial injuries. He initially told medics that he had been hit with a bottle.

Mr McSporran said: "The extent of injury to his right eye was of particular concern...in due course it was agreed that it could not be saved."

Police found Mr McSorley still at the house he had gone to after the shooting.

He was also taken to hospital having suffered wounds to his face, head and shoulder.

It was discovered he had gunshot pellets in his brain "very close" to major blood vessels but doctors decided no surgery was required and he left hospital on July 5.

A sawn-off shotgun and a balaclava were later found ditched in a bin as police probed the incident.

DNA evidence linked Allan, also of Hamilton, to both items.

Michael Harvey, 25, had also faced the same charges, but his not guilty pleas were accepted.

Allan is due to be sentenced on February 1 in Edinburgh.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.