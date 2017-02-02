Matchday parking ban could hit fans going to Celtic Park

Club criticises Glasgow City Council proposals, branding them not 'appropriate or workable'.

Parking: Council proposals would lead to ban around Celtic Park. SNS

A parking ban could be put in place for a mile around Celtic Park on matchdays under new proposals.

The plans placed before Glasgow City Council would prohibit vehicles parking up to a mile from the stadium in the east end of the city.

Celtic have been in talks with officials from the council for several months and have raised "serious concerns" about the potential impact of the plans on the club and its fans.

The proposals would prevent those attending events and football games at Celtic Park and the Emirates Arena from parking within the surrounding residential areas.

The council document states: "The significant attendance at events can attract many extra vehicles towards these venues, where, despite public transport provisions, surrounding residential areas seem to be an easy option for those looking to park for the duration of an event.

"For this reason, and due to the nature and frequency of these events, then this type of parking scheme is being proposed during relevant events only.

"This scheme would consist of two different elements: event day emergency routes and event day permit zone"

Celtic says it has been flooded with concerns from supporters and vowed to do "all we can to ensure the club's voice is heard".

Plans: Council document outlines area that would be affected. Glasgow City Council

The plans have prompted Celtic to issue a statement condemning the proposals in which they brand them "unworkable" and also criticise "inadequacy of local public transport".

The target implementation date for the parking controls is August 2017, subject to a consultation process.



A statement from the club says: "Celtic Football Club has been in discussion with Glasgow City Council for a number of months in relation to the issue of car parking around Celtic Park on matchdays.

"Celtic have once again made the council aware of our serious concerns in relation to these proposed changes.

"The club has been inundated with enquiries from our supporters in relation to these proposals and we can assure our fans that we will be doing all we can to ensure the club's voice is heard.

"We believe this new range of parking restrictions would seriously disadvantage our supporters and we do not regard these proposals as appropriate or workable in the context of delivering major events at Celtic Park."

It continues: "As one of Europe's major sporting institutions, which provides a huge economic benefit to the local economy of Glasgow and the east end of the city, we consider it essential that our supporters' concerns are addressed.

"Celtic Park is one of Europe's largest football stadia and plays host to major events, attended by huge numbers of people and profiling the city worldwide - it is essential too, therefore, that the needs of our supporters, the people who participate in creating these events, are also considered."

"This issue also brings the inadequacy of local public transport links sharply into focus.

"For some time, Celtic Football Club has campaigned for adequate, integrated, public transport links to Celtic Park on matchdays and this is also a matter which requires attention."

The statement adds: "Celtic will be delighted to work with Glasgow City Council on these matters and will always aim to ensure that positive solutions can be reached.

"It is understood that a formal consultation period will soon be launched and through this process, the club and our supporters will be given the opportunity to contribute.

"The club will keep our supporters fully informed of the formal consultation process and how to go about adding your thoughts and opinions on this matter. This is something we would encourage our supporters to do.

"We await feedback from the city council and will inform our supporters of any news on this issue as soon as possible."

Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.