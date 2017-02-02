Private school suspends two teachers over 'sex abuse'

Both members of staff at St Columba's School in Kilmacolm are under investigation by police.

St Columba's: A current allegation relates to the school and another to elsewhere. Google

Two teachers have been suspended from a private school in Inverclyde after being accused of sex attacks on pupils.

Both members of staff at St Columba's School in Kilmacolm, where fees cost up to £11,000 a year, are under investigation by police.

The suspensions relate to one current allegation of an attack on a young girl and another dating back more than 20 years ago at another school.

A complaint to police has been made against a teacher relating to an alleged incident thought to have happened last Friday at the school.

On Saturday, a 56-year-old teacher was accused of historic sexual abuse towards a 15-year-old girl at a different school in Inverclyde. Both teachers were suspended immediately.

Rector David Girdwood confirmed the suspensions and said they were "entirely unrelated matters".

Mr Girdwood said: "One suspension is a matter which is not directly related to the school.

"Suspension is a precautionary measure, and, in line with school policy, is undertaken while appropriate investigations are ongoing.

"The current matter was brought to my attention on Friday, the police were called in on Friday and then the person in question was suspended immediately."

A police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a complaint has been received regarding a sexual assault on a girl.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

It is understood no arrests have been made.

Commenting on the historic suspension, the police spokeswoman said: "A 56-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with non-recent alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl."

The fee-paying, independent school cares for 670 pupils aged between three and 18.

