Greenock man scoops life-changing £4m lottery prize

The winner will be presented with a cheque for £4,369,877 on Friday.

Lottery: Saturday's jackpot was £8.7m (file pic).

A man from Inverclyde has won a life-changing lottery cheque of more than £4m.

The winner, from Greenock, scooped half of the £8,739,754 jackpot with a lucky dip ticket for Saturday's Lotto draw, and will take home £4,369,877.

His six winning numbers were 5, 21, 23, 34, 43, and 45.

He will be presented with his cheque, and reveal how he intends to spend his winnings, on Friday.

