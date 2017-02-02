Greenock man scoops life-changing £4m lottery prize
The winner will be presented with a cheque for £4,369,877 on Friday.
A man from Inverclyde has won a life-changing lottery cheque of more than £4m.
The winner, from Greenock, scooped half of the £8,739,754 jackpot with a lucky dip ticket for Saturday's Lotto draw, and will take home £4,369,877.
His six winning numbers were 5, 21, 23, 34, 43, and 45.
He will be presented with his cheque, and reveal how he intends to spend his winnings, on Friday.
