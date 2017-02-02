Man charged over 'high value cash theft' at Glasgow's Yes Bar

Douglas McLean, 58, faced a string of allegations when he appeared in court.

Yes Bar: Cash was allegedly stolen from the city centre venue. STV

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged "high value housebreaking" at a city centre bar in Glasgow.

Douglas McLean faced a string of alleged offences when he appeared in private from custody on Thursday at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The 58-year-old is accused of four charges of theft by housebreaking and three charges of housebreaking with intent to steal.

He was arrested and charged after an alleged "high value housebreaking" at Yes Bar on Drury Street, Glasgow on October 31, last year.

McLean, from the city made no plea or declaration when he appeared at court represented by Gerry Grady.

He was remanded in custody and will appear for a full committal hearing next week.

