Man accused of shooting his wife in head in attempted murder

Asif Ahmed to stand trial charged with trying to kill Saima Ahmed in Cathcart, Glasgow.

Trial: Asif Ahmed also faces three firearms charges (file pic). PA

A man is to stand trial accused of trying to kill his wife by shooting her in the head.

Asif Ahmed faced the attempted murder accusation during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

The 39-year-old allegedly fired a weapon at Saima Ahmed at her home in Cathcart last July.

Prosecutors list an alternative charge of culpably and recklessly discharging a firearm, causing Mrs Ahmed to be struck with a bullet to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Ahmed is also accused of three other allegations under the Firearms Act.

This is includes a charge of possessing a pellet pen described as being "a lethal barrelled weapon".

His QC Gordon Jackson pled not guilty on his behalf.

Judge Lady Rae set a trial due to start in April.

