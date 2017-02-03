Winner of £4m on lottery will 'get the rounds in at the pub'

James Couper, a ferry worker from Greenock, was on a lunch break when he found out he had won.

An Inverclyde ferry worker who claimed a life-changing £4m lottery prize says he will be getting the rounds in for his friends at the pub.

James Couper, 46, was relaxing on a lunch break at his job as a ferry port assistant in Greenock on Sunday when he realised he had scooped the Lotto jackpot.

His colleague read out the previous night's winning Lotto numbers and Mr Couper, realising all his numbers matched, thought his workmate was pulling a prank on him.

The first person he told was his 20-year-old daughter, Rachel, who joined him on Friday to officially claim his £4,369,877 cheque.

Mr Couper said: "We were just casually sitting chatting on our lunch break when my workmate came across the Lotto results in the newspaper.

"I got my tickets out as he read them aloud and was so confused that they were all my numbers.

"I thought that he'd gotten a hold of my ticket somehow and knew my numbers meaning it was all a joke so I grabbed the newspaper to check it for myself.

"When I saw them there in black and white and as clear as day, I just couldn't get my head around it."

He added he plans to buy a house while he figures out what to do with the rest of his winnings, saying he is "very much in shock" and wants to "take time out" to think things over.

Mr Couper did say he would be taking his daughter Rachel to Disneyland.

He added he has taken time off work to get his head around things but has not made a decision whether to go back to work or not.

Asked if he would be buying his friends a round at the pub, he said: "Aye, will buy a jar. Got to get the jars in."

"I'm used to just seeing zero in my account," he added.

Mr Couper has two children and two grandchildren - Arron, aged four, and Anna, who is one.

