Teenage killer handed over to police by his mother

Graeme Bell, 18, came home in blood-soaked clothing after stabbing Patrick Ferguson to death.

Court: Grame Bell was found guilty of the killing (file pic). STV

A teenager who stabbed a man in the heart was handed over to police by his mother after he came home covered in blood.

Graeme Bell had a kitchen knife hanging out of his trouser pocket when he returned from killing Patrick Ferguson in the south side of Glasgow.

The 18-year-old was found guilty of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

He was originally charged with murdering the 48-year-old but was convicted of the lesser charge after trial.

In evidence, his mother Pauline Bell, 58, told the court her son came home in the early hours of February 19 last year covered in blood.

She said: "I opened the door to him and walked up the stairs behind him. His clothes were heavily stained. I noticed there was a knife hanging out of Graeme's trouser pocket. There was blood on the knife.

"I took it from his pocked and said 'I'm going to call the police'. I didn't want him to go anywhere. I wanted him to stay until the police arrived."

Bell did not give evidence in court but claimed through his legal team that he was acting in self-defence.

It was claimed Bell had gone to see Mr Ferguson at his home in Croftfoot after he was had texted by the older man and offered cannabis in return for sexual favours.

The jury rejected his version of events and heard Bell had stolen a quantity of cannabis resin from Mr Ferguson that night.

Electrician Gareth Thomas, 41, told the jury he was awakened around 2.30am and heard a man's voice shouting: "Phone the police. I need help. He's got a knife."

He ran out into the street and found Mr Ferguson fatally wounded.

Pathologist Dr Gemma Kemp told the court the wound that killed Mr Ferguson went through the sac round his heart, damaged a major artery and went through the lobe of his lung and into the top of his liver.

Mr Ferguson's DNA was found on the knife and on Bell's blood soaked clothes.

His 77-year-old mother Elizabeth Ferguson said that when she woke up on February 19 her son was missing.

She said when she walked down the street to go to the shop she was told someone had been killed.

It was not until February 21 last year that she was told her son had been stabbed to death.

Mrs Ferguson was asked by prosecutor David Taylor: "Did the police tell you Patrick was the person who was dead?"

She replied: "I didn't find out until Saturday when they had fingerprints and they took me to the mortuary and it was him."

Mr Taylor told the court Mr Ferguson was his mother's carer and she has now moved to sheltered accommodation.

Lady Stacey deferred sentence on Bell until February 24 at the High Court in Edinburgh for background reports.

