  • STV
  • MySTV

Teenage killer handed over to police by his mother

STV

Graeme Bell, 18, came home in blood-soaked clothing after stabbing Patrick Ferguson to death.

Court: Grame Bell was found guilty of the killing (file pic).
Court: Grame Bell was found guilty of the killing (file pic). STV

A teenager who stabbed a man in the heart was handed over to police by his mother after he came home covered in blood.

Graeme Bell had a kitchen knife hanging out of his trouser pocket when he returned from killing Patrick Ferguson in the south side of Glasgow.

The 18-year-old was found guilty of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

He was originally charged with murdering the 48-year-old but was convicted of the lesser charge after trial.

In evidence, his mother Pauline Bell, 58, told the court her son came home in the early hours of February 19 last year covered in blood.

She said: "I opened the door to him and walked up the stairs behind him. His clothes were heavily stained. I noticed there was a knife hanging out of Graeme's trouser pocket. There was blood on the knife.

"I took it from his pocked and said 'I'm going to call the police'. I didn't want him to go anywhere. I wanted him to stay until the police arrived."

Bell did not give evidence in court but claimed through his legal team that he was acting in self-defence.

It was claimed Bell had gone to see Mr Ferguson at his home in Croftfoot after he was had texted by the older man and offered cannabis in return for sexual favours.

The jury rejected his version of events and heard Bell had stolen a quantity of cannabis resin from Mr Ferguson that night.

Electrician Gareth Thomas, 41, told the jury he was awakened around 2.30am and heard a man's voice shouting: "Phone the police. I need help. He's got a knife."

He ran out into the street and found Mr Ferguson fatally wounded.

Pathologist Dr Gemma Kemp told the court the wound that killed Mr Ferguson went through the sac round his heart, damaged a major artery and went through the lobe of his lung and into the top of his liver.

Mr Ferguson's DNA was found on the knife and on Bell's blood soaked clothes.

His 77-year-old mother Elizabeth Ferguson said that when she woke up on February 19 her son was missing.

She said when she walked down the street to go to the shop she was told someone had been killed.

It was not until February 21 last year that she was told her son had been stabbed to death.

Mrs Ferguson was asked by prosecutor David Taylor: "Did the police tell you Patrick was the person who was dead?"

She replied: "I didn't find out until Saturday when they had fingerprints and they took me to the mortuary and it was him."

Mr Taylor told the court Mr Ferguson was his mother's carer and she has now moved to sheltered accommodation.

Lady Stacey deferred sentence on Bell until February 24 at the High Court in Edinburgh for background reports.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.