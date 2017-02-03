Woman in critical condition after being mowed down by car

A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow's east end.

Alexandra Parade: The road has been shut by police. Google

A woman has been rushed to hospital in a "critical condition" after being hit by car in Glasgow's east end.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Dennistoun on Friday evening after the female pedestrian was knocked down on Alexandra Parade at its junction with Cumbernauld Road.

An ambulance crew and paramedic response team were scrambled to the scene at around 7.45pm.

The woman, believed to be in her sixties, was conveyed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a critical condition.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while police carry out collision investigations.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received an emergency call at 7.45pm for a road traffic collision.

"A paramedic response unit responded along with an ambulance.

"We have conveyed a female in her sixties to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a critical condition."

A police spokeswoman said: "The road will be closed for a time until we establish the circumstances."

