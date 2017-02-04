Woman dies after two cars plough into her on main road

The 50-year-old pedestrian was struck twice as she crossed road at Alexandra Parade in Glasgow.

Fatal: The woman died after being hit on Alexandra Parade. Google

A woman has died after two cars ploughed into her as she crossed the road.

The 50-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Ford Focus as she walked across the road in Glasgow east end before being struck again by a Vauxhall Astra travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Dennistoun on Friday evening after the woman was knocked down on Alexandra Parade at its junction with Cumbernauld Road.

An ambulance crew and paramedic response team were scrambled to the scene at around 7.45pm and the woman was taken to hospital, where she later died.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Relatives are aware and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

"The drivers of both cars were uninjured but have been left badly shaken by the incident.

"An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the crash and the road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigation and local enquiry to be undertaken.

"Road policing officers in Glasgow are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information regarding the incident to contact them via 101."