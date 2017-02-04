Six people held after £65,000 cocaine haul and air gun seized

Police recovered the drugs in a series of raids across Renfrewshire on Friday.

Raids: Police recovered the drugs in Renfrewshire. (file pic) © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Six people have been arrested after police seized drugs worth £65,000 and an air weapon.

Officers recovered the cocaine haul, a four-figure sum of cash and the gun in a drugs operation across Renfrewshire on Friday afternoon.

They raided four properties and have now arrested four men and two women in connection with drugs offences.

Two pensioners will also be reported to prosecutors for an allegation under the Air Weapons and Licensing Scotland Act 2015

A statement from police said: "Police Scotland officers have recovered a quantity of drugs, with an estimated street value of £65,000, during an intelligence led operation across Renfrewshire on Friday.

"Around 3.30pm, officers searched four properties across Renfrewshire which resulted in the seizure of a four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of drugs, which is believed to be cocaine. An air weapon was also recovered as part of the operation.

"The properties that were searched were all residential properties located in Cameron Avenue, Ryat Linn, Sconser and Merlinford Crescent

"Four men, aged 65, 43, 38 and 18 years-old and two women, aged 68 and 39 years-old have been arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

"A 64 year-old woman and a 66 year-old man will also be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with an alleged offence contrary to the Air Weapons and Licensing Scotland Act 2015."