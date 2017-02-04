Man held after unmarked police car stolen in station break-in

Police found a number of items, including a car, had been taken from Blantyre station last month.

Arrest: Man held after Blantyre Police Station targeted. (file pic) STV

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of an unmarked police car during a raid at a station.

Officers were alerted to the break-in at Blantyre Police Station, in South Lanarkshire, after an alarm went off at around 3.50am on Thursday, January 5.

When they arrived they found a number of police items which had been secured in the station were gone as well as the car, which was recovered nearby.

A 28-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

A force spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that following a break in at Blantyre Police Station in Victoria Street on Thursday, January 5, a 28 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"He is currently in police custody and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, February 6.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."