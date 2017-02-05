OAP told by care home bosses beloved pet dog will be evicted

More than 136,000 sign petition in bid to let Bob Harvey, 87, keep his Schnauzer at the home.

Friends: Bob Harvey with his companion Darkie at care home. Tracey Streit/JustGiving.com

An 87-year-old man has been told his beloved pet dog will be evicted from their care home.

Robert Harvey, known as Bob, has been told his pet Schnauzer Darkie must leave the home because of health and safety concerns from management.

He moved to Burnfoot Hall care home, in Ecclefechan, Dumfries and Galloway, four years ago with his late wife and their companion.

The pensioner and his wife were told they could keep Darkie at the home but now bosses say he must leave and Mr Harvey must find somewhere else for his dog to live.

He is said to have been left "heartbroken, unable to eat or sleep" and an online petition to try and have the decision reversed has gathered more than 136,000 signatures from the public.

However, bosses at the home say Darkie has been "subject of concern for some time" and has "become out of control and is placing other people particularly those with limited mobility at increased risk".

The change.org petition started by family friend Tracey Streit says: "This is a very sad story about a lovely man called Bob. He is our family friend who moved into Burnfoot Hall Care Home, Ecclefechan, with his wife and their close companion Darkie the Schnauzer, nearly four years ago, with the agreement that the dog stayed as part of their family.

"Bob's wife was terminally ill and sadly died two years ago. Bob is 87 and has dialysis three times a week .

"Darkie was the only thing left he had to keep him going. He cares for the dog himself and Darkie is very popular with the residents as well as being very loyal to Bob.

"He is now faced with the worst news ever, his best friend has to leave the home because new management say he is causing trouble and they are introducing a no pets policy. This news has left him heartbroken, unable to eat or sleep.

"We desperately need support to stop this from happening. Bob was able to keep Darkie throughout the Christmas period but the care home bosses are still saying he has to leave.

"Bob will be forced to find a new home if he cannot keep his companion with him . We are raising money for Bob and Darkie to see out the rest of their days together in harmony as well as with dignity and respect."

STV News contacted the care home directly as well as the head office of the care home's operator Mead Medical Services but no-one was available for comment.

However, managing director of Mead Medical Services, Michael Best, said in a statement to carehome.co.uk: "Mr Harvey's dog has been the subject of concern for some time. When Mr and the late Mrs Harvey first came to Burnfoot we agreed to allow them to bring their dog with them, on the understanding the dog was to be kept at all times under control and it was not to be allowed to cause a nuisance and/or an annoyance to other residents and tenants, in accordance with the terms of the signed tenancy agreement.

"This I again explained to Mr Harvey during a recent meeting in his flat-let at Burnfoot, drawing his attention to the fact the dog was left unsupervised for long periods and to a number of Health and Safety matters which had manifested themselves and increased over recent months."

He said the the dog has "become out of control and is placing other people particularly those with limited mobility at increased risk" and added: "In view of this Mr Harvey needs to make alternative arrangements for accommodating his dog as it must leave Burnfoot.

"To help Mr Harvey come to terms with this difficult decision, we have organised a social worker and an advocate to represent his interests. They have held a number of meetings with Mr Harvey and I understand reached an agreement. However subsequently, Mr Harvey has reneged and changed his mind.

"In closing I take no pleasure in upsetting Mr. Harvey but in this instant must place the safety and wellbeing of others first, including my staff."