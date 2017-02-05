Sudanese refugee found hiding in lorry at industrial estate

Man believed to have hid in lorry for days detained under Immigration Act.

Detained: Man held under Immigration Act after being quizzed by Home Office officials. PA

A Sudanese refugee was detained after he was found hiding in the back of a lorry.

Workers at a warehouse in Eurocentral, Lanarkshire, found the man after opening up the back of the truck while it was parked outside on Thursday.

The 26-year-old man, who is believed to have hid in the lorry for days, has now been detained under the Immigration Act after being interviewed by officers.

It is understood he is being held at Dungavel Immigration Detention Centre while his case is reviewed.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "Immigration Enforcement was contacted by police after officers attended an incident at an industrial park in Lanarkshire.

"A 26-year-old man who presented himself as being from Sudan was arrested by police for suspected immigration offences.

"He has been interviewed and his case will be progressed according to immigration rules. Where someone has no right to remain in the UK, we will take action to remove them."

A police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a 26-year-old man was detained under the Immigration Act at Eurocentral on Thursday."