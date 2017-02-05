Man who went missing for two days found safe and well

John Holland went missing from his home in Glasgow on Friday night but has now been traced.

John Holland: Missing man traced safe and well. Police Scotland/ STV/ Google Maps

A man who went missing from his home in Glasgow on Friday night has been found safe and well.

Police have confirmed that John Holland, who had been last seen leaving his house in Torogay Street, Milton, has now been traced.

The 36-year-old's family had previously been unable to get in contact with him and had reported him missing on Saturday morning.

They had described it as out of character for him to be away for so long without getting in touch.

Police Scotland appealed for information earlier on Sunday evening, releasing a number of CCTV images of Mr Holland in the hope of finding him.

A police spokesperson said: "John has been traced safe and well."

