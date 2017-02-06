Reports of man falling into river prompts large-scale search

Rescue operation launched on the River Nith in Dumfries after incident on Sunday.

Police: Officers are searching the River Nith in Dumfries.

A major search has been launched after reports of a man falling into a river.

Rescue boats and emergency services have been involved in the search of the River Nith in the Whitesands area of Dumfries.

The operation started at around 9pm on Sunday and was initially stood down at around 1am on Monday, before being restarted at first light.

Police Scotland, the coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue are working alongside Nith Inshore Rescue team.

Two of the team's boats began to focus their search on the south side of the river on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is responding to a report of a male having fallen into the River Nith, Dumfries, at around 2100 hours on Sunday 5 January 2017.

"A multi agency response involving Scottish Fire Rescue, Nith Inshore Rescue and police are currently carrying out searches in the area."